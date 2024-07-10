Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $405,000 in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 214,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 308,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,496. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERS. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CERS

Cerus Profile

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.