Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 9,223 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 68.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,633 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $72.83. 1,790,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,083. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

