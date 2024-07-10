Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,363 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 111.1% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $167.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

