Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Down 18.2%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 247,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 133,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

