Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 336,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 860,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $40,788.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495 over the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,806,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

