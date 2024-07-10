Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 122100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 138.98%.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

