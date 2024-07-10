Electroneum One Day Volume Reaches $894,193.62 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $894,193.62 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001353 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,031,455 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

