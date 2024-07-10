Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $935.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $838.34 and a 200-day moving average of $757.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $939.98.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

