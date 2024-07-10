Embree Financial Group Acquires 2,106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 110.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.38. The stock had a trading volume of 291,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

