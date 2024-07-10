Embree Financial Group Buys 166 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,875. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

