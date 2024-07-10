Embree Financial Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.87. 1,064,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,985. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.