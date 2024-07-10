Embree Financial Group Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Embree Financial Group lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,441,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 5,524,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,188. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.