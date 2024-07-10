Embree Financial Group Has $3.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 943.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.32. 824,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,395. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

