Embree Financial Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Embree Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after buying an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,100,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $654,617,000 after purchasing an additional 408,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 19,193,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,410,691. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

