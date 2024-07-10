Embree Financial Group Sells 219 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,537. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

