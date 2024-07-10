Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$6.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,800 shares of company stock valued at $626,337. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

