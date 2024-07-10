Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EDR
Endeavour Silver Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$211,505.76. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,800 shares of company stock valued at $626,337. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.