Energi 1-Day Volume Reaches $618,137.38 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Energi has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $618,137.38 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00044544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,426,085 coins and its circulating supply is 78,430,336 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.