Energi Market Cap Hits $7.09 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Energi has a market cap of $7.09 million and $557,041.18 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,709,070 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.