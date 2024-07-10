EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,098,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 59,122 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 416,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

