Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 303,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

