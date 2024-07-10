Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Entergy worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. 438,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,775. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

