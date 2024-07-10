Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $19.06 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $202.60 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.72 and a 200 day moving average of $184.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.