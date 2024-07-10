Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $68.36 million and $487,554.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00589284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00115943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00036333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00270555 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00039240 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00066186 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,314,204 coins and its circulating supply is 76,314,852 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.