Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.63.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EL traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.71. 1,641,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,531. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.