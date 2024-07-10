Eurocell’s (ECEL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.31) target price on the stock.

LON:ECEL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152 ($1.95). 470,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.34. The stock has a market cap of £164.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,688.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 98.80 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.99).

In other Eurocell news, insider Iraj Amiri purchased 1,519 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £2,050.65 ($2,626.68). Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

