European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.41

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 51354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

European Wax Center Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $579.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $340,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in European Wax Center by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,680,000 after buying an additional 199,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in European Wax Center by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after buying an additional 360,006 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 26.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

