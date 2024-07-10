Eva Renee Barnett Sells 4,747 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $133,200.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,716.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,253 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $356,072.18.

Immunovant Stock Up 2.2 %

Immunovant stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 1,037,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,848. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 288.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.