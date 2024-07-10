Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.46 and last traded at $119.46. 241,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,283,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

