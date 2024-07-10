Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $116.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00044590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

