Fintel (LON:FNTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $324.00

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.15), with a volume of 40163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.03).

Fintel Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.95. The stock has a market cap of £330.31 million, a PE ratio of 4,699.70 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.84), for a total transaction of £9,348,501 ($11,974,511.34). In other Fintel news, insider Neil Martin Stevens sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.91), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,172,025.11). Also, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.84), for a total value of £9,348,501 ($11,974,511.34). In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,666,167 shares of company stock worth $1,100,600,100. Insiders own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

