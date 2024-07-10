Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading Up 11.6%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was up 11.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 11.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.