First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of FBMS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $806.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 3,387.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 652.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

