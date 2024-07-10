First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.05. 85,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 57,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4,845.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 267,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 238,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.