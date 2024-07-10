First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 300,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 747,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

