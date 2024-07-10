First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 250,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 125,746 shares.The stock last traded at $67.54 and had previously closed at $66.56.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,945,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

