First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 250,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 125,746 shares.The stock last traded at $67.54 and had previously closed at $66.56.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
