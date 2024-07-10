First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. 1,133,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.