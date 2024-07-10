Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 2.4 %

FI stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

