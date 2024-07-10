Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $104.52

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.52 and last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 544361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

