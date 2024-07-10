Flow 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.82 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $831.10 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,511,780,104 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

