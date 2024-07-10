Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 57,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 325,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,289,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Foresight Autonomous makes up 1.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 11.91% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

