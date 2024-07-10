Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

FBIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,597. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 622,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after acquiring an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after buying an additional 409,598 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after buying an additional 322,472 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

