Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$188.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$167.28 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$198.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$166.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$157.44. The firm has a market cap of C$32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.40.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$51,705.21. In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,705.21. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total value of C$2,225,654.19. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

