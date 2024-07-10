Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,641,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 717,569 shares.The stock last traded at $29.80 and had previously closed at $29.37.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.