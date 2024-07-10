Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,145. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

