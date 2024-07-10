Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.40 and last traded at $123.57. Approximately 225,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 599,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 3,434.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

