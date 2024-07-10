G999 Trading Down 73.7% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $166.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 73.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00045403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

