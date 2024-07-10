GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 2.8% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.85. 4,838,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 26,389,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

GameStop Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.16 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in GameStop by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after purchasing an additional 345,488 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

