GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 7.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.35. 9,618,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 26,194,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Specifically, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 329.42 and a beta of -0.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in GameStop by 93.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,160,000 after acquiring an additional 345,488 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

