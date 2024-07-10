GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,683,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

