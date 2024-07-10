Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.23

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.23 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 261019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

